US employers added just 266K jobs in April as hiring slows

WASHINGTON (AP) -- America's employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than in March and a sign that some businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery strengthens.

With viral cases declining and states and localities easing restrictions, businesses have added jobs for four straight months.

Still, the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% from 6% in March.

Optimism about the economic recovery is growing.

Many Americans are flush with cash after having received $1,400 federal relief checks, along with savings they have built up after cutting back on travel, entertainment and dining out over the past year.