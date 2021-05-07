Weak jobs report could spur, slow Biden’s huge money package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s promised economic comeback hit a speed bump Friday with the April jobs report. There were just modest job gains of 266,000 that complicated his $4 trillion push on infrastructure, education and children. The employment report failed to show that the U.S. economy was accelerating forward, so much as it appeared to be stutter-stepping along as the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1%. Economists had projected roughly one million added jobs last month. And the modest hiring indicated that the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has provided an uneven boost so far.