WHO panel set to decide on emergency use of Chinese vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — A key World Health Organization panel is set to decide whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The review by a WHO technical advisory group potentially paves the way for millions of doses of a Sinopharm vaccine to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed distribution program in the coming weeks or months. A WHO spokesperson says a decision is expected later Friday. Apart from efficacy information, Sinopharm has released very little public data about its two vaccines, one developed by its Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products. The Beijing shot is one that WHO is considering for an emergency use listing.