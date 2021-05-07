Skip to Content

Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning

1:30 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Now this was truly a wild inning in the minor leagues. The Double-A Biloxi Shuckers scored 12 runs in the sixth inning on just one hit Thursday night — drawing a whopping 13 walks from a trio of Birmingham Barons relievers, who also hit a batter and threw a pair of wild pitches. All nine hitters in the Biloxi lineup drew walks in the inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate to a 14-6 win at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The major league record for walks in an inning is nine, in 1957 when the Chicago Cubs couldn’t find the plate against Cincinnati.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

