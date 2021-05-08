2 charged in gunfire during racial justice march

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have announced charges against two people in connection with gunfire between a group of marchers on their way to Washington, D.C., from Milwaukee and a rural Pennsylvania resident last summer. Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said Friday that 51-year-old Terry Myers of Schellsburg and 37-year-old Orsino Thurman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin face charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangering. The charges, Childers-Potts said, were “based upon the facts of the case, not emotion or popular opinion. Myers’ attorney, Matthew Zatko, told WJAC-TV that his client fired in self-defense. Court documents didn’t list an attorney for Thurman and numbers listed in his name weren’t in service.