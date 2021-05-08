Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead

PARIS (AP) — Local authorities say two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps killed seven people. The prefecture of Savoie said the first avalanche took place around noon Saturday in the area of the Valloire ski resort and killed four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76. The prefecture says three people died in a second afternoon avalanche on Mont Pourri. Authorities urged hikers, skiers and others to be very careful, saying the kind of mild weather observed at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.