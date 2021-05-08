Skip to Content

‘Best feeling in the world’: Wisconsin commit Jake Bourget wins WIAA boys’ XC state title

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget wasn't sure if the cross country season would be a reality in 2021. Following the 2021 Alternate Fall State Meet, the future Badger is still in disbelief but for a different reason.

"Our whole team was crushed when our fall season was cancelled," said the Bourget. "But we never lost hope that somehow there would be a spring season. When it actually happened, we were super excited to finally have the chance to win the individual title and win the team title."

The senior finished 15:38.6 for his first individual title after placing 14th in the 2019 WIAA State Meet.

Top 10 Individual Results:

  1. Jake Bourget, Stevens Point (15:38.6)
  2. Griffin Ward, Middleton (15:43.2)
  3. Ryan Schollmeyer, Middleton (15:43.2)
  4. Bryan Bloomquist, Janesville Craig (15:46.1)
  5. Bode Erickson, Stevens Point (15:48.6)
  6. Mateo Venegas, Sun Prairie (15:56.9)
  7. Yardanos Zelinski, Oregon (15:57.6)
  8. John Thill, Oshkosh West (15:59.8)
  9. Mason Gates, Manitowoc Lincoln (16:00.8)
  10. Jayden Zywicki, Stoughton (16:04.5)

Team Results:

  1. Stevens Point (32)
  2. Sun Prairie (69)
  3. Green Bay Preble (91)
  4. Middleton (95)
  5. Manitowoc Lincoln (115)
  6. Stoughton (150)
  7. New Glarus/Monticello (174)
  8. Fond du Lac (196)
