‘Best feeling in the world’: Wisconsin commit Jake Bourget wins WIAA boys’ XC state title

‘Best feeling in the world’: Wisconsin commit Jake Bourget wins WIAA boys’ XC state titleUpdated
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget wasn't sure if the cross country season would be a reality in 2021. Following the 2021 Alternate Fall State Meet, the future Badger is still in disbelief but for a different reason.
"Our whole team was crushed when our fall season was cancelled," said the Bourget. "But we never lost hope that somehow there would be a spring season. When it actually happened, we were super excited to finally have the chance to win the individual title and win the team title."
The senior finished 15:38.6 for his first individual title after placing 14th in the 2019 WIAA State Meet.
Top 10 Individual Results:
- Jake Bourget, Stevens Point (15:38.6)
- Griffin Ward, Middleton (15:43.2)
- Ryan Schollmeyer, Middleton (15:43.2)
- Bryan Bloomquist, Janesville Craig (15:46.1)
- Bode Erickson, Stevens Point (15:48.6)
- Mateo Venegas, Sun Prairie (15:56.9)
- Yardanos Zelinski, Oregon (15:57.6)
- John Thill, Oshkosh West (15:59.8)
- Mason Gates, Manitowoc Lincoln (16:00.8)
- Jayden Zywicki, Stoughton (16:04.5)
Team Results:
- Stevens Point (32)
- Sun Prairie (69)
- Green Bay Preble (91)
- Middleton (95)
- Manitowoc Lincoln (115)
- Stoughton (150)
- New Glarus/Monticello (174)
- Fond du Lac (196)