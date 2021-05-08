‘Best feeling in the world’: Wisconsin commit Jake Bourget wins WIAA boys’ XC state title

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget wasn't sure if the cross country season would be a reality in 2021. Following the 2021 Alternate Fall State Meet, the future Badger is still in disbelief but for a different reason.

"Our whole team was crushed when our fall season was cancelled," said the Bourget. "But we never lost hope that somehow there would be a spring season. When it actually happened, we were super excited to finally have the chance to win the individual title and win the team title."

The senior finished 15:38.6 for his first individual title after placing 14th in the 2019 WIAA State Meet.

Top 10 Individual Results:

Jake Bourget, Stevens Point (15:38.6) Griffin Ward, Middleton (15:43.2) Ryan Schollmeyer, Middleton (15:43.2) Bryan Bloomquist, Janesville Craig (15:46.1) Bode Erickson, Stevens Point (15:48.6) Mateo Venegas, Sun Prairie (15:56.9) Yardanos Zelinski, Oregon (15:57.6) John Thill, Oshkosh West (15:59.8) Mason Gates, Manitowoc Lincoln (16:00.8) Jayden Zywicki, Stoughton (16:04.5)

Team Results: