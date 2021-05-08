Chilly Mother’s Day weekend, rain chances for some

MADISON (WKOW) - Most woke to below or near freezing temperatures.

While we warm up quite a bit, highs stay below the average with values in the mid-to-upper 50s across the region.

High pressure overhead brought clearing overnight, leading to the chilly air. It's also brining quiet, dry conditions for most of Saturday.

Although, rain is possible for some, mainly areas to the SW/S.

Rain chances begin this evening, reaching areas in Grant County/Lafayette County first most likely. Into the night, rain spreads east and north a bit.

How far north the rain moves has been difficult to call. Dry air is trying to limit northward advancement of the rain showers. While some models still show a chance for rain to reach Madison, majority of Dane Co. others show no chance at all. Areas north of Dane will likely get no rain.

Rain chances look to have gone down for Mother's Day!

If rain does hit, it will likely reach the very most southern counties, areas touching the Illinois border and would only be during early morning.

Mother's Day will be dry mainly, with times of sun and clouds. Another chilly day, with highs in the mid-50s.

The first half of the work week will be dry, with a decent amount of sun.

Gradual warming is expected throughout next week.