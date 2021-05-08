Chinese rocket could hit Earth Saturday night

Scientists still don't know exactly when an out of control Chinese rocket will fall to Earth, but they have narrowed the time frame to between 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday into Sunday.

The rocket is traveling at 18,000 miles per hour and weighs 23 tons.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about where it will land, but new data from the US Space Force shows it has a 75 percent chance of landing in the water.

China's space agency launched the rocket last week. Its boosters were supposed to fall into the ocean but entered Earth's orbit instead.

"It could hit anywhere as far north as New York City or as far south as New Zealand. Chances are it's going to land harmlessly in the ocean," said physicist Michio Kaku.

Remnants from the rocket are up to 100 feet long. Nothing this heavy has fallen back to earth in more than 30 years.

Experts say the chances of a person getting hit by falling space junk is one in several-billion.