Community groups rally for federal voting rights legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community organizations came together Saturday to push for federal voting rights legislation.

The NAACP, Urban League and other groups put together a "votercade" to raise awareness and support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

'At the ballot box is the only place that we are equal, one man one vote. But when you put so many obstacles to access in the ballot, that's a problem. And we want laws passed the federal level so we don't have to go through this every other year, or every four years," said Earnestine Moss, with the NAACP.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway were both set to speak at the event, which was part of a national day of action.