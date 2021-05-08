Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Iowa County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

