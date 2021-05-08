Gov. Evers, nurses call for collective bargaining rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Political leaders joined nurses at a rally at the state Capitol Saturday to call for more collective bargaining rights.

Some nurses at University Hospital have been trying to unionize for the past few years. Act 10 led their previous union to dispand.

They're now asking for changes as part of National Nurses Week.

Gov. Tony Evers had included collective bargaining rights for public workers in his budget proposal, but Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee stripped them from the spending plan.

"Workers deserve the opportunity to organize and have a say in their workplace. A pandemic has exposed our critical and all too often underpaid, many workers are to keeping our families and our communities and our economy around," Evers said at the event Saturday.

Nurses say they need to have a union to fight for their rights.

"The pandemic showed that the nurses are the backbone of the hospital. Without us, it's not going to work. Without us, our community isn't cared for the right way," said Meghan Reisman, an emergency room nurse with UW Hospital.

When the governor first introduced his budget, UW Health told 27 News its leaders and staff nurses had been working together directly and collaboratively to meet the needs of patients while following state laws on collective bargaining. The system said that made UW Health a great place to work.