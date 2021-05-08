Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 6-2. Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season. Avisaíl García added his fourth home run for the Brewers. They improved to 1-5 on their seven-game trip. The losing streak was their longest since July 2018, and began when they led the NL Central. Miami had won four in a row. Houser allowed two runs while matching a career high in strikeouts. His homer in the fourth raised his career average to .121.