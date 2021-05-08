Kidde smoke detectors recalled for failures

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a nationwide recall for a Kidde smoke detector product that has failed to alert consumers to a fire.

The CPSC recalled the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday. The agency recommends replacing them to fix the problem.

The product was sold from May 2019 through September 2020.

To find out if your smoke detector is being recalled, visit the Kidde website.