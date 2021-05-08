Kids with Down syndrome get bikes from local organization

MADISON (WKOW) -- Free Bikes 4 Kidz is giving away more than 2,000 bikes this year to children in the Dane County area.

The group gave away some of those on Saturday in partnership with GiGi's Playhouse.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a riding clinic for people with Down syndrome to try out their new bikes.

"Free Bikes 4 Kidz is about is making biking as inclusive as it can be. And so this year, we integrated these riding clinics for people with disabilities and Down syndrome, so everybody can enjoy riding," said executive director Kristie Goforth.

The bike distributions will continue throughout May. Giveaways are not open to the public and are pre-arranged with other local organizations who hand out the bikes to their members.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz will start collecting bikes again next fall.