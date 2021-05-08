Madison police investigating after false reports of double shooting on west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a false 911 report where someone called UW Madison Police to claim two people were shot inside a home on the west side, and the suspect was threatening to take their own life.

Madison police officers responded to the 400 block of Cherry Hill Drive just before 8:45 p.m. and set up a perimeter until a potential scene could be located and deemed safe.

Additional officers were called to the scene because a separate person allegedly called to report hearing gunfire.

Officers were eventually able to contact the residents and determine that they were safe. The reported incident was then deemed to be false, as was the second caller's information about the gunfire.

MPD says it is actively investigating the false reports, following any leads, and looking to contact the initial caller.