Massachusetts mom wants outside review of Black teen’s death

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Family members and activists are demanding answers in the death of a Black teen in a Boston suburb. Authorities said they have not determined how 16-year-old Mikayla Miller died. Her body was found April 18 in a wooded area about a mile from her home in Hopkinton. A prosecutor has asked for patience as they wait for a medical examiner’s report before reaching any conclusions. But the teen’s mother said officers hastily concluded it was a suicide and failed to thoroughly investigate. The teen was Black and a member of the LGBT community. Authorities said they’ve found no evidence of a hate crime.