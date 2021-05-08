Merkel hopeful on Europe summer travel even without vaccine

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europeans can look forward to traveling this summer if coronavirus cases keep declining on the continent. While the European Union is developing a vaccine certificate valid throughout the 27-nation bloc, Merkel said Saturday that summer vacations abroad should be possible again even for people who haven’t had their shots against COVID-19. She cited Portugal’s sharp drop in cases in explaining why she thinks we can also generally afford to do what was possible last summer, too.” Merkel says Germany also appears to have broken its most recent outbreak. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said Saturday that the EU certificate is on track to be launched in June.