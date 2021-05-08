Middleton girls’ XC finishes alternate season as state champs

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Middleton Cardinals secured the team title and an individual crown at the 2021 WIAA Alternate Fall Cross Country State Meet.

Junior Lauren Pansegrau finished with a time of 17:07.3, the fastest 5,000-meter time ran in the State Meet in the history of the event.

"It's really exciting just to get the opportunity to do this meet and no one really knew how the season was going to work out," said Pansegrau. "I'm really proud of our team. Every one has worked really hard especially with training on their own."

Her teammate, Zaira Malloy-Salgado, finished third with a time of 18:45.3. The Cardinals had three girls place in the top 15.

Madison West's Genevieve Nashold placed second the race, finishing with a time of 18:27.0, and Madelynn McIntyre of Brodhead/Juda finished fourth in 18:51.7.

The Oregon Panthers placed second in team points.

Top 10 Individual Results:

Lauren Pansegrau, Middelton (17:07.3) Genevieve Nashold, Madison West (18.27.0) Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton (18:45.3) Madelynn McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda (18:51.7) Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon (18:53.0) Katie Rassbach, Eau Claire North (18:58.1) Jillian Heth, Eau Claire Memorial (19:01.6) Hope Dragseth, De Pere (19:01.6) Natalie Rhodes, Madison Memorial (19:11.6) Annika Cutforth, Madison Memorial (19:13.7)

Team Results: