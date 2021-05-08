Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancerUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, has died after a battle with cancer.
Obama and his wife, Michelle, shared the news of Bo’s passing on Instagram.
Both expressed sorrow at the death of a dog the former president described as a “true friend and loyal companion.”
The Portuguese water dog was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Bo and a companion dog, Sunny, were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors, often joining the Obamas for public events.
Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021