An overcast Mother’s Day expected

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain showers can be expected too but they'll main rain during the morning hours.

First, look at how cold it was across southern Wisconsin Saturday morning. Hopefully you brought in or covered up your plants... some places dipped into the 20s!

After climbing into the 50 for the afternoon, temperatures will eventually dip back into the upper 30s to low 40s to end Saturday.

But the threat for rain will move in overnight, especially the farther southwest you live.

While most of the rain will have moved out by the late morning, the threat for rain will return to end Mother's Day.

For the most part, though, Mother's Day should be dry once we move into the late morning/early afternoon but cloud cover will be sticking around throughout most of the day.