Suspect at large following armed robbery at Janesville bar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for a man that witnesses at a local bar say threatened them with a gun and demanded money.

According to law enforcement, the suspect entered Slicks Bar & Grill on Rockport Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday and demanded money while brandishing a gun.

Police didn't say how much he received, but the suspect was able to flee with some cash. The bartender and patrons were not hurt.

A K-9 track of the suspect was unsuccessful.

Call the Janesville Police Department if you have any information, or call Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 to remain anonymous.

