UW-Madison celebrates spring commencement with graduates, no guests

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison holds in-person ceremonies Saturday for undergraduates and graduate degree candidates.

University leaders announced the commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates would be in-person, but the event is limited to graduates only due to the pandemic.

The restriction of guests is to allow for six feet of physical distancing, even a venue like Camp Randall cannot accommodate that much space for the number of people wishing to attend.

"Our students have lost so much during this pandemic," says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "While I am disappointed that it is still not possible for all our Badger family members to attend, I am very pleased that our graduates will again gather and celebrate together in our commencement tradition.

"To family members and friends, I know many of you wanted to be in Camp Randall as well. Please know that we are working hard to make sure there are many unique ways for you to participate in this joyous occasion."

UW-Madison invites family members, friends, and graduates who can not to attend to watch a livestream of the ceremonies.