‘We can all move forward’: Oneida community hosts healing ceremony one week after shooting

ONEIDA (WKOW) -- The Oneida community is working to heal, a week after a deadly shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay.

Tribal leaders met with the community Saturday morning at the Pow Wow Grounds for singing and speeches, along with a tobacco burning ceremony the tribe says is part of the healing process.

"We sing in memorial, in memory, of the victims that had lost their lives and then more importantly for the families to heal," Dennis Danforth, with the Buffalo Creek Singers, told WBAY-TV.

Authorities say last Saturday a former employee at the casino complex killed two people inside the Radisson Hotel before Green Bay officers shot and killed him outside. Those officers are on leave.

"We're able to bring everybody together, bring together our minds, so that we can all move forward clear...and we can see clearly now," said Jennifer Webster, who serves on the Oneida Nation council.

Oneida Nation chairman Tehassi Hill thanked everyone for their support.

"I think this is gonna be a long process. You know, everybody handles trauma a little bit different. And so, we're just trying to make sure that we have the resources available for the long haul as well," Hill said.

This was the third tobacco burning ceremony held by the tribe. A candlelight vigil was also scheduled for Saturday night at the hotel where the attack happened.