Wisconsin adds an experienced 7-1 center out of Cincinnati

WKOW (MADISON)- The Wisconsin men's basketball team landed former Cincinnati Center Chris Vogt off the transfer portal. Vogt announced the news on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The 7-1 center has played in 88 college games during his four seasons with the Bearcats. Vogt averaged 5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his senior season. That's down from his junior year when he averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and ranked first in the AAC in field goal percentage at .648.