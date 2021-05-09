3 hurt in buggy crash in Lafayette County

ELK GROVE (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people were flown to the hospital after a van hit a buggy in Lafayette County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Reg Gill says three people were riding in the horse-drawn buggy on Highway 81 in the town of Elk Grove. Around 4:30 p.m., a van hit the buggy from behind, pushing it into the ditch.

All three people inside were thrown from the buggy. Officials say a man was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to UW Hospital. Another man was flown by helicopter from the site of the crash. The third person was treated there.

The horse survived and the driver of the van was not hurt, according to officials.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. They've identified the driver but have not said whether he faces any potential charges in the incident.