A dry Mother’s Day, quiet week ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Good news for Mother's Day, dry weather for Sunday!

The morning of started off pretty chilly, with most waking up in the upper 30s, some in the low 40s to the south. Even areas in the northern half of the viewing area barely above/slightly below freezing.

Mostly cloudy skies is how the day begins, but there's a chance for some clearing as we go into the afternoon.

Northeasterly winds start to pick up a bit with speeds around 10 mph.

Clouds should start to scatter by mid-day due to winds pulling in dry air.

By Noon, Madison will likely be in the low-to-mid 50s.

Clouds start to increase once again as the afternoon goes on, with mostly cloudy conditions in the end making up majority of the day.

Highs in the mid-upper 50s are possible, a 60 to the south/southwest isn't out of the question. It depends on how much daytime clearing happens.

Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

The week ahead is very quiet, dry until next weekend.

Highs gradually increase, warming from the mid-50s to mid-to-upper 60s by Wednesday through next weekend.