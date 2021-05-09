Celebrating Mother’s Day: Nurse mom helps daughter fight cancer

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Mother's Day is a little sweeter for one Sun Prairie family after a fight with cancer and life during COVID.

Nicole Wayman has been a nurse for 20 years at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, eight of those years on the Pediatric Cancer unit.

But she never thought her daughter would end up having to be one of her patients.

Sunday, she and her daughters were busy making pies for a neighbor coming home from the hospital.

For the past two-and-a-half years, Wayman and her daughter Aubrey spent a lot of time together there.

"I was her nurse every day, I gave her medication for her nausea and for her pain, I gave her massages to help with pain, I even accessed her port for all her chemotherapy," Wayman said.

The 13-year-old is now in remission after her fight with lymphoma.

While Wayman had always consoled parents in that situation, it was her worst nightmare come true when the table flipped.

But she says it has made her a better nurse.

"In that moment, that family is experiencing a crisis, and I want to make the biggest impact I can in that 12-hour shift," Wayman said.

After the two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer and the extra stress of COVID, this Mother's Day has them looking forward to the future with more enthusiasm.

"Today, you need to live in the moment, play a little longer, do a little more with the time that you have," she said.

This Mother's Day is also in the middle of National Nurses Week.

Wayman says that it always helps her and her fellow nurses to get that appreciation, saying it rejuvenates them for their work every day.