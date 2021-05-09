COVID-19 variants make second vaccine dose more important

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CDC says around 8 percent of people have missed getting their second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Though this is higher than most other two-dose vaccines, doctors say it could be dangerous for COVID-19 as virus variants become more common.

UW Health's Dr. William Hartman said the second shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is the key to your body being able to fight off COVID-19.

"That second shot really can overwhelm the variants," he said. "Until you have that established, those variants could get you sick."

Hartman said that leaves people vulnerable to getting sick after receiving their first vaccine dose.

"The first dose, while it primes your immune system, it doesn't give you that huge robust response," he said.

Researchers in the UK found the effect is even more pronounced when it comes to fighting off COVID-19 variants.

The study found that after getting the first Pfizer shot, 90% of people who never had COVID-19 didn't produce a detectable level of antibodies against two variant strains -- the ones first identified in the UK and South Africa.

Hartman said this is bad news because the variants are spreading more in Wisconsin.

"We know that that B.1.1.7 variant, or the UK variant, is quite prevalent, and it was very prevalent in Michigan and in Minnesota and became much more prevalent in Wisconsin, as well," he said. "So the ability of these vaccines to cover the native coronavirus, as well as these variant forms, obviously, is very important."

The researchers found people who previously had COVID-19 showed much higher levels of antibodies against the variant strains. Hartman said this makes sense because the initial infection acts as a primer that prepares the body to produce more antibodies after the first shot.

However, he said even that protection isn't perfect.

"We don't know how long that immune response last," he said. "That's why getting at least a single injection, and probably both injections, of the vaccine really will build a much more robust and a longer lasting response."

The British researchers found the first Pfizer shot provides similar levels of protection against the original virus strain for both previously infected and previously uninfected people.

Hartman said the best way for everyone to gain the most protection possible from vaccines is to get both doses and wait two weeks for the immunity to build.

"The injection of the vaccine itself isn't what protects you; it's what gives the instructions to your body to build that protection," he said. "It takes some time, about two weeks, to build that protection that you need to keep you healthy and and not able to get sick from COVID-19."