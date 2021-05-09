Skip to Content

Cuba City golf course building gutted in fire

cole acres fire
Courtesy: Cole Acres Golf & Supper Club

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- A golf course in Grant County is coping with a big loss after a fire over the weekend.

Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club posted on Facebook Sunday, sharing photos of its building in flames Saturday night. Images from the next day show the building was severely damaged.

In the post, Cole Acres thanked the six fire departments that responded to put out the flames and those who've reached out to show their support.

The course will be back open Monday for members only until further notice.

We are at a loss for words as Cole Acres suffered a devastating loss last night 😪 Huge THANK YOU to the 6 surrounding...

Posted by Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club on Sunday, May 9, 2021
WKOW

