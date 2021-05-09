Cuba City golf course building gutted in fire

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- A golf course in Grant County is coping with a big loss after a fire over the weekend.

Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club posted on Facebook Sunday, sharing photos of its building in flames Saturday night. Images from the next day show the building was severely damaged.

In the post, Cole Acres thanked the six fire departments that responded to put out the flames and those who've reached out to show their support.

The course will be back open Monday for members only until further notice.