Egypt executes defrocked monk convicted of abbot’s killing

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say authorities have executed a defrocked monk convicted of killing an abbot in a desert monastery north of Cairo. The 2018 killing of Bishop Epiphanius, an abbot at St. Macarius Monastery, shocked Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church. The former monk, identified as Isaiah, was convinced of killing Epiphanius and sentenced to death. He was executed Monday by hanging In the Wadi Natrun prison complex in the province of Beheira. The hanging of Isaiah was the latest in a serious of executions that placed Egypt among the four Middle Eastern countries topping the global list of executioners in 2020, according to Amnesty International.