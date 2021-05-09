Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says firefighters have extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a distillation unit at one of the country’s two oil refineries. No casualties were reported from Sunday’s fire. Syrian TV named the cause as crude oil leakage from one of the pumping stations at the Homs Oil Refinery in the central province of Homs. The fire came amid a series of mysterious attacks on vessels and oil facilities in Syria over the past months. The war-torn country has recently been suffering from fuel shortage.