Fire destroys new sawmill in northwestern Wisconsin

CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours Saturday battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell, in northwestern Wisconsin. Cornell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding says investigators believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned started the Blaze. Boulding says the building is a complete loss. Three semi trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed. WEAU-TV reports that fire crews were able to save one semi trailer that was near the building. Cornell is 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.