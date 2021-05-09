Floral shops run into issues stocking flowers for Mother’s Day

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Many floral shops were busy ahead of, and on, Mother's Day, but some of them had issues stocking their flowers.

Industry experts say the pandemic and cool weather in Latin America impacted the supply of flowers for Mother's Day bouquets. Some shipments were also delayed because of a protest in Colombia.

"Because there's not as many people traveling to South America, Mexico, California, Alaska, Canada, where we get a lot of our flowers. Holland. A lot of our distributors had to actually rent passenger planes to get all the flowers here," Josh Kozlowski told WBAY-TV. Kozlowski owns Nature's Best Floral and Boutique in Green Bay.

Industry experts say growers also planted fewer flowers for this year, because they weren't sure what demand would be like after taking a hit in 2020.