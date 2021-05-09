Judge: Public records requests don’t have to be emailed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An appeals court ruling says individuals are not entitled to receive public records, even routine police reports, by email under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act. The Oklahoman reported Sunday that according to an opinion issued April 30 by Judge E. Bay Mitchell with the Court of Civil Appeals, state law requires public officials to “do nothing more” than to make records available. The court ruling stems from a request Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell had received from students of a Wisconsin journalism professor for copies of New Year’s holiday incident reports. Tidwell said the students could have the reports as long as they came to Arapaho, a 1,900-mile round trip, to pick them up.