Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Shelly Harmon was long suspected of killing her roommate in central Arizona in 1988. She wasn’t charged in the death of Pamela Pitts until nearly 30 years later and not until she wrapped up a 20-year prison sentence in the death of her ex-boyfriend. Harmon pleaded guilty in March to the fatal beating of Pitts. In a shocking twist, a court recently agreed she won’t spent any more time behind bars. Prosecutors said it was important to get a conviction and bring closure for Pitts’ family. The body of the rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old was found burned in a pile of trash outside Prescott, Arizona.