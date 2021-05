MADISON (WKOW) -- An overnight shooting sent gunfire into a residence on the northeast side of Madison Sunday morning.

According to police, it happened around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Vera Court, which is off Northport Drive near Mendota Elementary School.

Police say no one was inside the home when it was hit. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. No one reported any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.