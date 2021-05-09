Madison homeowner finds garage open, items stolen in near east side burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- A homeowner on the near east side of Madison says someone broke into their home overnight on Sunday.

Madison police say the victim lives on the 1400 block of Droster Road, and woke up just before 3 a.m. to find that both their garage door and interior door to the home open.

When officers responded they cleared the home. No one was hurt but there were several personal property items taken from the residence.

If you have information, call MPD at 608-255-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.