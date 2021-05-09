Protect the plants – another round of frost possible

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures, though, will eventually start to warm up.

First and foremost, Juneau and Adams counties will be under a frost advisory starting at 12am Monday through 8am Monday.

After a pleasant and less cloudy Mother's Day, there is a chance that scattered showers, along with a few snowflakes, will be possible as we go overnight into Monday early Monday morning.

After the rain wraps up Monday morning, temperatures will start to warm up.

And with skies expected to stay clear to mostly clear, along with a northerly wind, frost will be possible once again Tuesday night then again Wednesday night.