No. 8 UW-Whitewater gears up for postseason play

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- From a sigh of disappointment to a sign of relief, the nationally-ranked UW-Whitewater Warhawks have national title goals on their minds.

Following a year with unexcepted curveballs, head coach John Vondelich prepped the club for anything thrown their way.

"We went virtual for a lot of things," said Vondelich, who entered his 17th season with UW-Whitewater. "Our players had to show a lot of composure and discipline because basically they were by themselves."

The Warhawks claimed the 2014 NCAA Division 3 National Championship and want to quench their championship thirst in 2021.

"I don't think we'll be satisfied until we're champions," said graduate transfer Tucker Criswell.

Crisswell used his final year of eligibility to join the Warhawks and loved the 'Hawkball' culture.

"It's a winning attitude but it's also about busting it every pitch, getting after it, and being a family off of the field. It's meant a lot to me. I couldn't ask for a better senior year [or] a better group to be with."

UW-Whitewater have three more regular season games before the WIAC Conference Tournament from May 19-22 and NCAA Regionals which starts on May 27.