One lane of I-90 near Highway 30 in Madison reopened after closure due to vehicle fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reopened the right lane of I-39/90 heading northbound after it was closed due to a vehicle engulfed in flames.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol closed the right lane of I-39/90 heading northbound due to a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communications received multiple calls just after 1:30 p.m. about a vehicle with an engine fire.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the City of Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the incident.

The City of Madison Fire Department reported that when firefighters arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Crews put out the fire just before 2 p.m.

Authorities said no one was injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the right lane of I-39/90 northbound at Cottage Grove Road is closed due to the incident.