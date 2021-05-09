Skip to Content

Steve Stricker forces playoff, finishes second at Regions Tradition

MADISON (WKOW)-- Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition, the first PGA Champions major this season, by one stroke over Edgerton native Steve Stricker.

Stricker forced a playoff after sinking a birdie putt on hole 18 to tie Cejka at 18 under par.

In sudden death, Stricker and Cejka took to hole 18 one more time. Cejka made a 14-foot birdie putt to put the pressure on Stricker. Stricker missed his 9-foot birdie putt just to the right to take second place in the tournament. Cejka won his first major championship.

Karley Marotta

Weekend Sports Anchor

