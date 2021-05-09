‘This is our life back again’: Special Olympics athletes return to the track

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Special Olympics athletes are back in action for their first competition since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

Track and field athletes were at Edgerton High School on Sunday for regional races.

It's been a long time coming for the competitors who were eager to see their Special Olympics family again.

"It brings me chills actually," said athlete David Thompson. "This is just everyone coming together. And this is our life back again. So we really, really appreciate Special Olympics for arranging this."

Thompson said the pandemic gave him time to overcome some injuries and lose weight, so he was ready to be back competing again.

"It might have slowed us down but it made us hunger to get back. It made us hunger to want to win," he said. "But it's not about winning. It's about just competing again. To just hear that gun go off and run the best race you ever had in your life. That's why we're here to do this and we love every single bit of it."

Special Olympics Wisconsin had worked to keep its 9,000 athletes engaged in the past year by holding virtual programs.

Organizers felt this event, held outdoors, would be safe now that vaccines are available.

Team leaders say it was an amazing day.

"Just so many smiles and laughs all around the field. Special Olympics is a sports organization and we value our high quality competition, but even more than that, it's a community," said Nicole Christensen, region six athletic director. "It truly is just a very joyful event today, and everybody's happy to be back together."

The winners of the competitions Sunday will go on to the state competition in Appleton in June.