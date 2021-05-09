Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ imperils Republicans who don’t embrace it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency months ago. Courtrooms, state governments and ultimately Congress affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process. But those allegations are getting a second wind, as a test of loyalty to Trump. Republicans are expected to believe the falsehoods, pretend they do or at least not let it be known that they don’t. Only a few Republicans in Washington are defying him, for they know that doing so comes with a cost. That’s why Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to have her leadership position stripped from her in the days ahead.