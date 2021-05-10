Andy North joins 2021 American Family Insurance Championship field

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been two years since the American Family Insurance Championship teed off and many years since pro golfer Andy North has competed. Those will both change in 2021.

Two-time U.S. Open champion and Wisconsin golf legend Andy North entered his name in the competition pool for this year's event.

"This will be my sixth decade I would've played on the PGA Tour Event. It's cool [because] not a lot of guys have been able to play that long," said North.

Whether North dazzles or not, the six-time PGA champion will simply enjoy the ride.

"This might be the dumbest thing I've ever done," said North with a laugh. "I'm excited to get out there and see if I can actually do this."

Tickets for the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship will go on sale Tuesday, May 11 on the event's website here.