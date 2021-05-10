Australian judge upholds temporary ban on Indian travel

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian judge has rejected a challenge to a temporary COVID-19 ban on citizens returning from India. The government imposed the Indian travel ban on at the end of April to relieve pressure on quarantine facilities for returned international travelers. The ban will be lifted on Friday. A Federal Court justice dismissed the first two parts of a four-pronged challenge to the ban initiated by a 73-year-old Australian who has been stranded since March last year in the Indian city of Bangalore. The second two parts are based on constitutional grounds so require more notice for a court hearing.