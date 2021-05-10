Brother honors memory of Oneida Casino shooting victim

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- We're hearing from the brother of one of the men killed in the Oneida Casino shooting on May 1.

Jacob Bartel, 35, was working at the restaurant in the Radisson Hotel when a former manager opened fire.

His younger brother, Kevin, who spoke with WBAY-TV, remembers Jacob as the most caring and kind person -- who always had a smile on his face and loved spending time with his nephews.

"If anything was ever wrong, or if you were like going through a stressful time period, he would always just try to cheer you up and say something like ‘well, it can’t get any worse, it can only go up from here.’” said Bartel.

Kevin said his brother Jacob wanted kids of his own some day, but loved being an uncle.

A GoFundMe has been started to help support the family to help pay for memorial service expenses.