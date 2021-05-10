WKOW-TV, the ABC affiliate, in Madison, Wisconsin is seeking a take charge leader to help guide us to a future that goes well beyond traditional broadcast news.

This position, functioning as the literal hub of our news organization, will serve as an editorial decision maker for our TV, Web, Mobile and Social Networking platforms.

WKOW 27 News is a continuous local news source with an ever-immediate deadline mentality. The Content Manager is the second ranking position in the department and directly oversees and is in nearly constant contact with all involved in our news gathering processes. The Content Manager weighs the full editorial possibility of every story and makes immediate decisions on how it will be disseminated on the appropriate platforms. This senior leader will work very closely with the News Director, Senior Executive Producer & Digital Content Manager to ensure that our customers are being served on all platforms.

If you are energized by trying something new every day, we want to talk with you. At least 3 years of strong newsroom management experience as well as sound editorial and ethical judgment is required. Come work with a dynamic and growing newsroom in one of the top places to live in the country.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you have the drive to succeed, send your reel, writing samples, a resume and something surprising that will set you apart to:

Bonnie Beer

Administration & Human Resources Manager

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: May 10, 2021