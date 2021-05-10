Cyclist killed in dispute; shooter dies in police gun battle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say officers fatally shot a man minutes after he killed a bicyclist during an argument near a park. Greenville Police say 44-year-old David “Whit” Oliver was on the phone with 911 reporting he was being harassed when operators heard gunshots Sunday morning. Authorities say officers pulled over 62-year-old Jeffrey Murray about eight minutes later and a mile away. They say Murray was killed after firing at an officer and trainee. Authorities say the officers were not hurt. Oliver named Murray as the man who was harassing him just before he was killed. Eyewitnesses then pointed officers to the shooter.