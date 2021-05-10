Forward Madison & Madison Public Library team up to promote literacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's public library and the city's professional soccer team are teaming up to promote literacy and celebrate reading.

Forward Madison and the Madison Public Library announced the new partnership Monday.

One aspect of the partnership will bring the library's mobile library, called the Dream Bus, to Breese Stevens Field during Forward Madison games. This will give fans the chance to browse books and sign up for library cards.

"The library does a lot of really good stuff in the community, a lot of stuff is youth focused, and we want to show support to that," said Conor Tobin, a Forward Madison player and the team's community engagement coordinator. "So it's really exciting that some of those elements are coming together today."

"We see the club as much more than just a soccer club," said Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia. "It's a place for people to gather, a place for people to connect. And we're not doing our job if we don't have an impact on the community beyond the four walls of Breese Stevens Field."

As part of the partnership, the team and the library will be holding a contest for young writers. Anyone age 18 and under can submit stories, poems or songs between June 12 and September 17. The winners will be announced in October as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. They'll also be honored at one of the soccer team's final games.